DALLAS (KDAF) — Cha Cha Real Smooth tells the story of a young man who works as a Bar Mitzvah party host and befriends a mother and her autistic daughter.

Being the second film by 24-year-old Dallas filmmaker Cooper Raiff, Cha Cha Real Smooth has a stacked cast, including Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann and Brad Garrett.

Judging by the trailer this indie flick is guaranteed to make you laugh but also looks like it will definitely make you cry. It already appears to have resonated with audiences who were lucky enough to see it already.

At this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the movie won the Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic Category, and reports say crowds enjoyed the when it premiered at Dallas Internation Film Festival’s Spring Preview.

However, if you missed both of those opportunities to see the film, it will be streaming online this month. The film will begin streaming on Apple TV+ beginning on June 17.