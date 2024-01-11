DALLAS (KDAF) — The Fort Worth Zoo announced the birth of a new lion cub in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Moja was born on Oct. 20, 2023 to mom, Saba, and dad, Jabulani. Moja (pronounced “mow-jah”) means “one” in Swahili.

The cutest addition to the lion pride is the result of a conservation effort to diversify the gene pool of lions in North America. The zoo’s three adult lions came from a wildlife facility in South Africa in 2012.

But you can’t stop by to see Moja just yet — the zoo is keeping an eye on him as he grows to ensure he is strong enough to navigate the new space.

“Because this is the first cub born in the new Predators of Asia & Africa lion habitat, zookeepers want to be sure it is big and strong enough to navigate the new space, including the water features. As the cub continues to grow, the animal care team will determine when a public debut can take place. Temperatures and shifts in weather will also dictate the outdoor schedule,” the zoo said in a statement.