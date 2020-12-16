Mountain lion spotted outside Dallas likely killed by hunter

DALLAS (AP) — Texas wildlife officials say they suspect that a mountain lion killed over the weekend was the same one spotted outside of Dallas in recent weeks. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Tuesday that the mountain lion – an adult male that weighed about 160 pounds – was legally killed Saturday by a deer hunter.

Wildlife officials say mountain lions are very uncommon in North Texas. Meanwhile, wildlife officials and a county sheriff have disagreed on whether a mountain lion could be responsible for the Dec. 3 death of a 28-year-old man near Lipan, located 85 miles west of Dallas.