DALLAS (KDAF) — Mountain Dew Baja Blast, once sold exclusively at Taco Bell, will soon be available in grocery stores across the U.S.

In celebration of the drink’s 20th anniversary, it will be sold in grocery stores for the entire year. Additionally, fans who purchase the drink in grocery stores or at Taco Bell, can scan to collect coins for a chance to redeem Baja merchandise, accessories, and more.

The fan favorite beverage was originally created for Taco Bell restaurants in 2004 and quickly became popular among customers. The drink has been sold in stores for a limited time before, but never for a full year.