* Nexstar Broadcasting and KDAF-TV, CW33 are not associated with and are not sponsors of the Motel 6 sweepstakes.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas-based singer and songwriter, Abraham Alexander, is embarking on a US tour. He is teaming up with Motel 6 to offer the fans an opportunity like no other. *

Music enthusiasts have the chance to win the ultimate music experience via sweepstakes. Now through Aug. 13, fans can enter for a chance to win two VIP passes to the music festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, where they’ll catch a performance by indie act Abraham Alexander.

To enter the sweepstakes, fans 18 years and older can visit Motel6music.com, Abraham Alexander’s Facebook page.

For full rules and mail-in entry details, visit Motel6music.com.

