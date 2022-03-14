DALLAS (KDAF) — It seems that spring weather is here in North Texas… for now.

Monday for North Texas will be mostly rain-free but showers and storms are expected to make their way into town late in the afternoon into the early evening.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says that these showers/storms could become strong to severe along and east of I-35/35W. Hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats with late Monday’s storms; large hail is the highest threat overall, with the damaging winds mainly affecting East Texas, NWS Fort Worth reports.

Here’s what North Texans can expect with Monday’s weather:

“A storm system and associated dryline, then cold front impact your Monday late today through tonight. Most of the day will likely be rain-free, or just see a few sprinkles or brief showers due to a strong cap aloft over the area. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe are expected to develop east of the dryline by 5 to 7 pm east of the dryline or generally along and east of I-35/35W, as the approaching upper disturbance and increasing lift arrive across the forecast area.

“Large hail and a few instances of damaging winds will be primary threats, though a brief tornado (or two) can’t be ruled out with initial discrete storms across our East TX counties where better moisture quality will exist. Stay alert and monitor forecasts later today closely and be prepared to take action if a warning is issued for your area.”

NWS Fort Worth also shared the difference between a watch and a warning, “Understand the difference between a watch and warning and what actions (or preparations) you should take. Have a plan and be ready to invoke that plan if a warning is issued for your area late today through tonight!”