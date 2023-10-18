The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who says Halloween is just for kids?

Pet parents may also partake in the Halloween festivities this year with their fur babies. And of course, that will probably include some pretty cute costumes for some parents.

A new Halloween survey has unveiled the 2023 most popular Halloween costumes for Texans and their pets. According to Research Frontier, the findings may come as a shock for some but maybe not to many.

Halloween dog costume. French Bulldog wearing funny homemade full-body bat costume in front of purple background

On Oct. 12, the company polled 3,000 Americans on their favorite Halloween costumes (for both them and their pet) categorizing the responses by their respective states. The most popular costumes for Texans were video game characters while for their pets, cute pumpkins — followed by a lion or a bat.