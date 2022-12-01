Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Texas in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Axel

Axel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “father is peace”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 667

National

– Rank: #76

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,516

#49. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 682

National

– Rank: #164

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,344

#48. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 683

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

#47. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 687

National

– Rank: #65

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,818

#46. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 690

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

#45. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 699

National

– Rank: #72

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,589

#44. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 705

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067

#43. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 710

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

#42. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 716

National

– Rank: #56

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,673

#41. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 751

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,809

#40. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 760

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

#38. Leonardo (tie)

Leonardo is a name of Italian origin meaning “lion brave”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 767

National

– Rank: #87

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,081

#38. Anthony (tie)

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 767

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,741

#37. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 770

National

– Rank: #61

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,113

#36. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 776

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130

#35. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 778

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

#34. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 787

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

#33. Gael

Gael is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “blessed and generous”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 801

National

– Rank: #109

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,492

#32. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 824

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

#31. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 828

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,718

#30. Ezekiel

Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God’s strength”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 853

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,799

#29. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah has healed”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 867

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,065

#28. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 877

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

#27. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 900

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,420

#26. Elias

Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord is my God”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 901

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,305

#25. Ezra

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 905

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365

#24. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 911

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

#23. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 912

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

#22. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 918

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,887

#21. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 925

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

#20. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 946

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

#19. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 963

National

– Rank: #67

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661

#18. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 980

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843

#17. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 998

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

#16. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,001

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

#15. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,020

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,629

#14. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,039

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

#13. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,050

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804

#11. Levi (tie)

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,055

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

#11. James (tie)

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,055

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

#10. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,064

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

#9. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,111

National

– Rank: #89

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,971

#8. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,112

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

#7. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,230

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

#6. Santiago

Santiago is a name of Spanish origin meaning “Saint James”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,244

National

– Rank: #63

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,043

#5. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,513

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,867

#4. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,591

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,112

#3. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,605

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,017

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Texas

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,410

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272

