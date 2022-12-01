Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Texas in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Texas
1 / 50Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#50. Axel
Axel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “father is peace”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 667
National
– Rank: #76
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,516
2 / 50My Good Images // Shutterstock
#49. Juan
Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 682
National
– Rank: #164
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,344
3 / 50Falcona // Shutterstock
#48. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 683
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
4 / 50Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#47. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 687
National
– Rank: #65
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,818
5 / 502p2play // Shutterstock
#46. Asher
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 690
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
You may also like: States where people in Texas are getting new jobs
6 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#45. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 699
National
– Rank: #72
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,589
7 / 50Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#44. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 705
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
8 / 50Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#43. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 710
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
9 / 50Negative Space
#42. Isaiah
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 716
National
– Rank: #56
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,673
10 / 50Canva
#41. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 751
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,809
You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Texas
11 / 50Canva
#40. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 760
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
12 / 50BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#38. Leonardo (tie)
Leonardo is a name of Italian origin meaning “lion brave”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 767
National
– Rank: #87
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,081
13 / 50Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#38. Anthony (tie)
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 767
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,741
14 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#37. Adrian
Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 770
National
– Rank: #61
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,113
15 / 50Canva
#36. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 776
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130
You may also like: States sending the most people to Texas
16 / 50Canva
#35. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 778
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
17 / 50Mallmo // Shutterstock
#34. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 787
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
18 / 50pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#33. Gael
Gael is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “blessed and generous”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 801
National
– Rank: #109
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,492
19 / 50Canva
#32. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 824
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
20 / 50FamVeld // Shutterstock
#31. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 828
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,718
You may also like: Texas’ climate has warmed by 2.75° F since 1970
21 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#30. Ezekiel
Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God’s strength”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 853
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,799
22 / 50Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#29. Josiah
Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah has healed”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 867
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,065
23 / 50Canva
#28. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 877
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216
24 / 50yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#27. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 900
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,420
25 / 50Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#26. Elias
Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord is my God”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 901
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,305
You may also like: Texas is the #5 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
26 / 50wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#25. Ezra
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 905
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
27 / 50Canva
#24. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 911
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
28 / 50Canva
#23. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 912
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
29 / 50BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#22. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 918
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,887
30 / 50yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#21. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 925
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
You may also like: Famous actors from Texas
31 / 50Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#20. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 946
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
32 / 50Flashon // Shutterstock
#19. Angel
Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 963
National
– Rank: #67
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661
33 / 50Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#18. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 980
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
34 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#17. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 998
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
35 / 50Canva
#16. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,001
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Texas, according to Tripadvisor
36 / 50rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#15. Julian
Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,020
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,629
37 / 50FamVeld // Shutterstock
#14. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,039
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
38 / 50Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#13. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,050
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
39 / 50Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#11. Levi (tie)
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,055
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
40 / 50Canva
#11. James (tie)
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,055
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Texas
41 / 50Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#10. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,064
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
42 / 50burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#9. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,111
National
– Rank: #89
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,971
43 / 50Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#8. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,112
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
44 / 50Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#7. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,230
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
45 / 50noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#6. Santiago
Santiago is a name of Spanish origin meaning “Saint James”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,244
National
– Rank: #63
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,043
You may also like: Highest-rated football recruits from Texas over the last 20 years
46 / 50marina shin // Shutterstock
#5. Sebastian
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,513
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,867
47 / 50Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#4. Mateo
Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,591
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,112
48 / 50Canva
#3. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,605
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
49 / 50Canva
#2. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,017
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
50 / 50Canva
#1. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
Texas
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,410
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
You may also like: Best school districts in Texas