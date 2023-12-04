The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s brand of fun is different. Some people like trying new restaurants, traveling, visiting bars and clubs, or playing outdoor sports. Others enjoy riding roller coasters, going to the movies or playing video games. But having fun can be expensive – the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American spends over $3,400 on entertainment annually.

To help Americans find the cities with the most significant number and variety of fun yet cost-effective options, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics. They range from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to the average business hours of breweries.

We know that Texas is a lot of fun, but which Lone Star cities actually made the list? Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, El Paso, Plano, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Lubbock, Amarillo, Irving, Garland, Laredo, Grand Prairie and Brownsville are all on the list, with Austin ranking the highest at number seven.

Austin fell behind New Orleans, San Francisco, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando and Las Vegas.

Read the full report to see the breakdown on what makes the most fun cities.