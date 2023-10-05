The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Mortgage rates are at an all-time high this year with more homeowners making expensive financial commitments to pay off their new homes. In Dallas, there are two sides to the coin, according to a new study by the Chamber of Commerce.

“To determine the ranking, ChamberofCommerce.org examined the percentage of homeowners with and without a mortgage in 170 cities nationwide, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s housing data.

A new study ranks McKinney (No. 6) and Frisco ( No. 9) with the most homeowners still in debt on their homes. McKinney has 36,370 homeowners who are still paying off their mortgages, percentage wise, that’s 77.30% of the city, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

READ: ‘American Son’ at Theatre Arlington opening Oct. 6

Frisco is home to 35,782 of its homeowners who are still paying off their mortgages. That’s 76.3% of the city, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

However, in the metroplex area of Dallas, the city comes in at No. 12 for homeowners with the most paid-off homes. The Chamber of Commerce states that an astonishing number of 104,672 homeowners are currently debt-free when it comes to their homes.

To see the complete data list, click here.