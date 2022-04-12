DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports thunderstorms will be present in the morning hours on Wednesday. After that, it should clear out and become a breezy afternoon in the area.

During Wednesday morning, a cold front will make its way across the region with a line of thunderstorms expected to develop alongside it. Some of those storms could be severe with damaging winds and hail being the main hazards.

As the day moves on, the clouds will clear from west to east behind the cold front. As that takes place, wind speeds will increase. Areas west of I-35 will see an elevated threat for wildfires.