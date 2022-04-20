DALLAS (KDAF) — Good news for Garth Brooks fans in North Texas! There are more tickets available for the Garth Brooks concert in Arlington.

Officials say that there are now new seated ticket selections on sale, as well as standing room tickets still available.

Seated tickets will cost you $98.98 (all-inclusive) and standing room tickets will cost you $50 (all-inclusive).

There are only three ways to buy tickets for this concert:

Go to ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

Get your tickets at the Garth Brooks Like at Ticketmaster by calling 1-877-654-2784

Download the Ticketmaster app on your smartphone and buy the tickets through the app

Garth Brooks will be playing at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, July 30, at 7 p.m.