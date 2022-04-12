ALLEN, Texas (KDAF) — If you’re looking for a job in North Texas, that requires no prior experience, listen up!

The Allen Parks and Recreation Department is hiring for more than 70 positions at an upcoming job fair this Saturday, April 16.

Many of the jobs include season and part-time positions for jobs as lifeguards, swim teaching assistants, instructors, camp counselors and more.

City officials say applicants need to bring the following items to the fair:

Drivers license or state photo I.D.

Either social security card, certified birth certificate, or a passport

A parent or guardian for applicants 16-17 to authorize background checking or drug screening

Two letters of reference or a name and contact information for two personal/professional references

Visit cityofallen.org for more information.