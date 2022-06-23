DALLAS (KDAF) — Independence Day is coming up and North Texas has big plans to celebrate the birth of our nation.

As a part of the 30th annual Great Flag caper, more than 300 volunteers will plant more than 40,000 American Flags in front of homes, businesses and churches in Irving on the 10.5 miles of MacArthur Blvd.

Officials say volunteers include all types of people, from children in little red wagons to seniors on walkers. They hope that this act will serve as a sign of unity for the whole city.

Volunteers will begin planting flags starting June 30 and will continue until July 3.