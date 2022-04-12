DALLAS (KDAF) — Easter Sunday is this week and around this time of the year people usually plan to donate a portion of their money to the church to celebrate.

However, according to a new WalletHub Easter survey, more people are opting to donate their money to Ukraine than to a religious organization.

This survey compared 100 of the country’s largest cities across various metrics to bring you these interesting Easter facts:

One important fact, where is the best place in the country to celebrate Easter? Here were their findings:

Pittsburgh, PA Birmingham, AL Orlando, FL Cincinnati, OH St. Louis, MO Cleveland, OH Buffalo, NY El Paso, TX New Orleans, LA Honolulu, HI

Other key Easter facts include:

People plan to spend more this year . 45% of Americans are planning to spend more on Easter this year than in 2021.

. 45% of Americans are planning to spend more on Easter this year than in 2021. More people plan to celebrate in person this year . Americans are 15% more likely to celebrate Easter with friends and family compared to last year.

. Americans are 15% more likely to celebrate Easter with friends and family compared to last year. Religion is a source of comfort. 51% of Americans say that religion has helped them get through the pandemic.

51% of Americans say that religion has helped them get through the pandemic. Taxes don’t matter as much for church donations . 72% of people say they don’t consider the tax benefits when making religious donations.

. 72% of people say they don’t consider the tax benefits when making religious donations. Younger people are more likely to donate more. People under 30 are almost 3.5X more likely to donate more than usual to their church this Easter than those over 59.

The complete survey results can be found at https://wallethub.com/blog/easter-survey/72870.