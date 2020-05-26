More lawsuits filed against Dallas County Sheriff, call for the release of medically vulnerable inmates

DALLAS COUNTY (KDAF) – Several civil rights groups are suing Dallas County and Sheriff Marian Brown due to coronavirus in the Dallas County Jail.

Some groups are calling for the release of all non-violent inmates who are awaiting trail or unable to bail out, while recent lawsuits call for the release of medically vulnerable inmates.

On May 21st, the ACLU of Texas announced a new class-action lawsuit against Sheriff Marian Brown in her capacity as the keeper of the Dallas County Jail. The suit, Daniels v. Brown, asks that the Dallas County Jail begin following social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the people inside the jail.

Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. has also previously joined Dallas faith leaders to call for the release of medically fragile inmates from Dallas County jail.

The lawsuit is one of several that have been filed against Sheriff Brown and Dallas County jail. U.S. District Judge Ada Brown denied a similar federal case in April.

On Tuesday, a Washington D.C-based group, Civil Right Corps, announced on Twitter they are also filing a lawsuit against the Dallas County Sheriff.

According to ACLU Texas, there are 333 individuals that have tested positive at the Dallas County Jail.