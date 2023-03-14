DALLAS (KDAF) — Looks like the folks over at Stine Enterprises are really feeling the Aloha spirit!

The food chain, Hawaii Bros, is expanding! The company will be collaborating with Stine Enterprises and will add restaurants throughout Aroniza and North Texas.

The franchise group owns and operates 87 Jack in the Box restaurants and 14 Denny’s restaurants in Arizona and California, according to the company press release.

Under the Hawaiian Bros name, Stine Enterprises announced on Tuesday, March 14, that they will be adding 75 units bringing island-inspired food.

“The agreement with Stine Enterprises sets Hawaiian Bros on a path to expand even more rapidly into key markets while offering franchisees a new restaurant concept with growth potential for years to come,” said Grant Kreutzer, Vice President of Franchise Development. “We’re really looking forward to working with this team to bolster the Hawaiian Bros brand to new markets.”

No specific location was listed for the North Texas food chains.