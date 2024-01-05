The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re itching for something to do this weekend, there’s plenty to choose from. Including monster trucks, new movies, and penguin days at the zoo, here’s what’s happening in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Movies to see in North Texas theaters

From horror to drama to comedy, check out what’s coming to North Texas movie theaters this weekend, Jan. 5-7. Get the details here.

Monster fun with Monster Trucks

Coined, “America’s wildest monster truck show”, the high-energy event will feature a real-life robot battle, a world-famous clown show and so much more. Read more here.

$10 Penguin Days at the Dallas Zoo

Now ’til Feb. 29, the Dallas Zoo will be offering $10 admission prices during its Penguin Days. Check it out here.

The best mocktails in Dallas

If you’re one of the many participating in Dry January, you might be looking for good mocktail options. We’ve got you covered! See the list here.

Free Dallas Public Library events

If you are looking for some family-friendly events for the weekend without breaking the bank, look no further than your local library. Get more info here.

The Unreal Garden in Grapevine

Science, technology and creativity are behind the breathtaking dream world known as The Unreal Garden in Grapevine. Read more here.

Life-size dinosaurs at Dinosaurs Live!

The Dinosaurs Live! event at the Heard Natural Science Museum is offering a chance to see some life-size dinosaurs right here in North Texas. Check it out here.