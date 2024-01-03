The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Monster Truck Wars takes place at the Fair Park Coliseum!

Coined, “America’s wildest monster truck show”, the high-energy event will feature a real-life robot battle, a world-famous clown show and so much more.

Kids also have the opportunity to ride in a real 10,000-pound monster truck!

The show will feature three trucks including the world-famous Outlaw, the legendary Equalizer, the unforgettable Shark Attack and Sheriff.

