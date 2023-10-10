DALLAS (KDAF) — Saving for long term goals like a new house or dream vacation can be challenging, but there are ways to simplify the process to meet your financial goals.

We met with former financial executive and Wall Street Journal bestselling author Jason Tartick, who is teaming up with Capital One to discuss money saving strategies.

“When we think about saving strategy, we might get a little intimidated,” Tartick said. “But when we think about strategy every day, we’re deploying strategies toward things we do when we wake up, how we’re gonna get to work, what route we’re gonna take, right? So why not apply those strategies that we do to our everyday life, to the most important resource out there, which is money.”

Tartick mentions the benefits of a CD – certificate of deposit – as a way to enhance your savings. CDs are trending because they are safe, secure and straightforward, eliminating the change and variability in much of the financial market.

Learn more about financial saving strategies at Capital One.