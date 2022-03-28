DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you having a slow start to your Monday morning? No worries, you may not be the only one.

To kick off the workweek, Dallas Zoo is poking fun at the slow start to the day with this adorable photo of one of its sloths!

In a tweet, zoo officials said, “Monday off to a slow start? Ruth, the two-toed sloth is here to help! Sloths’ slow-moving lifestyle is all by design & has a lot to do with what they eat. Did you know that certain foods can take up to a month for them to digest??”

Photo courtesy Dallas Zoo

Download the CW33 app for more Good Fun, news and weather in the App Store or Google Play.