DALLAS (KDAF) — How do you like your eggs? Scrambled, fried, over-easy, boiled poached, even raw perhaps? Well, if you were in the mess that was I-30 traffic Monday morning in Dallas, you could’ve had them over-concrete.

During the morning rush hour commute, it seems I-30 at I-45 was closed due to a crash that involved a hefty amount of eggs spilled on the roadway. TxDOT Dallas tweeted out its first alert at around 6:30 a.m. followed up by another two hours later.

The cameras show that the mess seems to be getting cleaned up with no word on the timing of that being finished. However, it would be eggsellent news for it to be cleared by the afternoon drive.

TxDOT