DALLAS (KDAF) — In the mood for an early taco Tuesday? Why not have it on Monday, March 21, which just so happens to be National Crunchy Taco Day. The beauty of a taco has reason to celebrate all day every day, but why not be specific on Monday with a crunchy taco from around town or from a simple drive-thru?
We took a look at Yelp’s list of best crunchy and crispy (basically the same thing) tacos around Dallas to share with you in case you want to join in the celebration.
- Taco Joint, located in East Dallas
- Chilangos Tacos, located in North Dallas
- Crush Taco
- California Tacos Shop
- Tejas Taco Factory, located in Downtown Dallas
- Tacolicious
- Mario Bros Tacos, located in Northeast Dallas
- Velvet Taco, located in Upper Greenville
- Mami Coco, located in East Dallas
- Del Sur Tacos, located in Oak Cliff
- Gabriela and Sofia’s Tex-Mex, located in North Dallas
- E Bar Tex-Mex, located in East Dallas
- La Paisanita, located in Lake Highlands
- Mi Cocina