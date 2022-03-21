DALLAS (KDAF) — In the mood for an early taco Tuesday? Why not have it on Monday, March 21, which just so happens to be National Crunchy Taco Day. The beauty of a taco has reason to celebrate all day every day, but why not be specific on Monday with a crunchy taco from around town or from a simple drive-thru?

We took a look at Yelp’s list of best crunchy and crispy (basically the same thing) tacos around Dallas to share with you in case you want to join in the celebration.

Taco Joint, located in East Dallas

Chilangos Tacos, located in North Dallas

Crush Taco

California Tacos Shop

Tejas Taco Factory, located in Downtown Dallas

Tacolicious

Mario Bros Tacos, located in Northeast Dallas

Velvet Taco, located in Upper Greenville

Mami Coco, located in East Dallas

Del Sur Tacos, located in Oak Cliff

Gabriela and Sofia’s Tex-Mex, located in North Dallas

E Bar Tex-Mex, located in East Dallas

La Paisanita, located in Lake Highlands

Mi Cocina