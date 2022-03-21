DALLAS (KDAF) — In the mood for an early taco Tuesday? Why not have it on Monday, March 21, which just so happens to be National Crunchy Taco Day. The beauty of a taco has reason to celebrate all day every day, but why not be specific on Monday with a crunchy taco from around town or from a simple drive-thru?

We took a look at Yelp’s list of best crunchy and crispy (basically the same thing) tacos around Dallas to share with you in case you want to join in the celebration.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

  • Taco Joint, located in East Dallas
  • Chilangos Tacos, located in North Dallas
  • Crush Taco
  • California Tacos Shop
  • Tejas Taco Factory, located in Downtown Dallas
  • Tacolicious
  • Mario Bros Tacos, located in Northeast Dallas
  • Velvet Taco, located in Upper Greenville
  • Mami Coco, located in East Dallas
  • Del Sur Tacos, located in Oak Cliff
  • Gabriela and Sofia’s Tex-Mex, located in North Dallas
  • E Bar Tex-Mex, located in East Dallas
  • La Paisanita, located in Lake Highlands
  • Mi Cocina