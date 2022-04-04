DALLAS (KDAF) — Anyone in the mood for some chicken, pork or veal stuffed with ham and some sort of wonderful cheese coated with breadcrumbs? Well, if you are it’s a great time to celebrate National Cordon Bleu Day in Dallas.

Monday, April 4 is National Cordon Bleu Day and yes it’s hard writing this on an empty stomach. Maybe you can venture your culinary skills and create your own or explore French food history to celebrate this magnificent Monday.

But we know how you should celebrate, checking out one of the following spots around Dallas with the best Cordon Bleu we found on Yelp:

Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery, located in Lake Highlands

Table 13

Bucky Moonshine’s, located in Deep Ellum

East Hampton Sandwich

Maguire’s, located in North Dallas

Roma’s Italian Restaurant, located in The Colony

Hunky’s, located in Oak Lawn

Havana Cage

Up on Knox

Super Chix