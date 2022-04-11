DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheese. There’s nothing quite like it. It’s arguably one of man’s greatest discoveries and that discovery is to be celebrated with all of humanity’s might on Monday as it is National Cheese Fondue Day.

Whatever you want to dip in cheese, 60% of the time it works every time. Usually, though you’ll just dip bread, meat, crackers and vegetables into the fondue.

If you don’t feel like whipping up some cheese fondue at home, don’t worry we took to Yelp to find the best around Dallas:

Simply Fondue, located in Lower Greenville

Yoshi Shabu Shabu

The Melting Pot

Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

Sablon Chocolate Lounge

Scardello

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

Happy Lamb Hot Pot