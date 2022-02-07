DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Feb. 7 is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and Tarrant County Public Health wants to educate the public on HIV and AIDS.

In a tweet, TCPH shared, “Did you know that 1 in every 312 Texans and 1 in every 100 Black Texans have HIV? Also, the rate of new HIV diagnoses among Black women in Texas is 5 times the rate of Hispanic women and 12 times the rate of White women.”

TCPH also shared about Beat HIV Tarrant County, which works to connect people with resources to put wellness within reach, “…from health care and medications to financial support, housing, counseling and much more.”

Beat HIV wants to eliminate HIV in the county by focusing on prevention, testing and treatment. “Our goal is to reduce new HIV cases by 75 percent in 5 years and by 90 percent in 10 years.”

You can learn more about HIV and AIDS and Beat HIV’s mission by clicking here.