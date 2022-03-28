DALLAS (KDAF) — Does anybody want some cake? Well, Monday, March 28 is National Black Forest Cake Day and what better way to celebrate than making your own or even going out to grab one at a local spot?

There are a ton of recipes across the internet to find and make your own and most of them will consist of cocoa powder, boiling water, buttermilk, eggs, dark brown sugar, vanilla extract, flour, baking powder and soda and kosher salt. Of course there are other ingredients necessary to make the cherry jam and whipped cream but those vary across the board.

Now, baking sounds like a lot of work on a Monday afternoon/night, so we checked out Yelp’s suggestions on where to get your hands on the best black forest cake in Dallas:

Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery, located in Lake Highlands

Village Baking, located in Lower Greenville

Black Forest Coffee, located in Lake Highlands

85°C Bakery Cafe

Bavarian Grill

Kuby’s Sausage House

Jeng Chi Restaurant