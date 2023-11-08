The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Veterans Day is slowly approaching with many businesses and restaurants giving back to those who served.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, veterans and active service members can visit their local MOD location and receive a buy-one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free. The offer is valid in-store with proof of military service at any of MOD’s 540+ system-wide.

“Celebrating the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes is a cherished tradition at MOD. Again, this year, our Squads look forward to welcoming our veterans and active service members into their local MOD to show their appreciation,” said Ally Svenson, co-founder and protector of the purpose, MOD Pizza.

To find your local MOD location, please visit here.