DALLAS (KDAF) — Mo’ Bettahs, the popular Hawaiian-style restaurant, is opening a new location in Forney.

The Forney location marks Mo’ Bettahs’ fifth in the Dallas metroplex, second with a drive-thru and 46th systemwide. The brand is keeping the momentum going throughout the Lonestar State with additional restaurants slated to open in the DFW market this winter in Frisco and McKinney.

Forney residents are welcome to join the “Friends & ‘Ohana” soft opening on Thursday, November 2, for a complimentary lunch between 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. and dinner event from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Each guest will receive a complimentary plate lunch filled with popular choices – teri chicken, kalua pig, white rice and macaroni salad. The restaurant’s doors will fully open on Friday, November 3 from 10:30 A.M. to 10:00 P.M. to all in the Forney community. They serve patrons Monday through Saturday, and are closed on Sundays.

Credit: Mo’ Bettahs

The Forney location features the brand’s state-of-the-art 2.0 design, highlighted by a new “backyard” plantation-style shed, mounted surfboards and artwork that celebrates Hawaiian lifestyle and culture.

Mo’ Bettahs immerses its guests in the island culture by serving authentic Hawaiian-style food, using only the finest ingredients. Enjoy Hawaiian staples like the renowned plate lunch that comes with a choice of meat – grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – with the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice.