DALLAS (KDAF) — M&M’S first ever Merry Movie Holiday Lounge will open at Dallas Love Field starting Dec. 20!

A recent survey commissioned by Mars found that nearly 70 percent of Americans have traveled for the winter holidays and of those who traveled, about 2-in-3 had at least one stressful experience.*

“Everyone knows how hectic and busy holiday travel can be, especially for travelers whose plans are disrupted by delays, cancellations or rescheduling,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, VP of Seasonal Marketing at Mars Wrigley. “Mars aims to inspire moments of everyday happiness, so we created the innovative M&M’S Merry Movie Holiday Lounge to bring cheer and add a touch of M&M’S to the movie-watching comforts of home during the holidays, amid an otherwise stressful experience for many.”

The first of its kind M&M’S Merry Movie Holiday Lounge will offer the ultimate cozy holiday movie watching experience to those flying through the Dallas Love Field Airport. The “home away from home” holiday pop up will be cheerfully decorated, equipped with comfortable seating, and will entertain travelers with a classic holiday movie on loop. Of course, no movie marathon would be complete without something sweet, which is why all visitors will get to snack on a happiness-inducing movie-watching treat from M&M’S. The free experience will be open from Dec. 20 – 31, located near Gate 11 and open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with the exception of Dec. 25.

For those experiencing travel woes, M&M’S is here to sweeten the season! From Dec. 20 – 31, with the exception of Dec. 25, Americans who experience travel troubles can text “MMSHoliday” along with a brief text or picture describing their travel woes to 312-376-1835 for the chance to win an e-gift card to purchase M&M’S, while supplies last each day. Go here for more details and the complete terms and conditions.

And, with nearly 7-in-10 Americans planning to watch a holiday movie this year*, fans who purchase $15-$25 or more worth of their favorite participating M&M’S and Orville Redenbacher’s products in one transaction from now through Dec. 31 can upload their receipts here to claim up to 2 months free of Peacock premium, while supplies last. This offer is limited to one submission per household. Full offer details available here.

*Mars commissioned a Holiday survey via Morning Consult. This poll was conducted between November 27-29, 2023 among a sample of 2,202 Adults. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of Adults based on age, gender, race, educational attainment, region, gender by age, and race by educational attainment. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.