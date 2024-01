DALLAS (KDAF) — The annual MLK Day Parade in Dallas will be postponed this year due to winter weather.

The parade was originally supposed to take place on Monday, Jan. 15. A strong cold front and possible winter precipitation will bring hazardously cold temperatures to the region on Sunday night into Monday, which forced the decision to postpone the event.

The new date for the parade is Saturday, Jan. 20. at 9 a.m.

Learn more about the MLK Parade and see the route here.