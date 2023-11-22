The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for things to do on or after Turkey Day, here are some events in Dallas/Fort Worth this weekend that you won’t want to miss. From a Broadway show to Texas country music to winter wonderlands — there’s something for everyone.

Run the Dallas Turkey Trot

Lace up your sneakers and get ready for one of the largest Thanksgiving events in the country! The 56th Annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot is returning for another year of celebrating health and community.

Read more about the event here.

Attend the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game

The Dallas Cowboys will be up against the Washington Commanders during this year’s Thanksgiving day game at AT&T Stadium. If you’re headed to the big game, check out the Thanksgiving day menu at the stadium, and don’t miss the halftime show by this legendary country artist.

Get a taste of Broadway at MJ: The Musical

Start something new with MJ: The Musical at the Music Hall at Fair Park this weekend. The show, which originated on Broadway in 2022, follows Michael Jackson and the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

Read more about this iconic show and get tickets here.

Dance the night away with Randy Rogers Band

The Texas-native Randy Rogers Band are stopping by Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth for a two-night stand. Billy Bob’s has long been a staple in the music industry — if you take a look at the handprints Wall of Fame, you’ll see music legends like Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Ringo Starr who have graced the Billy Bob’s stage. The Randy Rogers Band will play on Nov. 24 and 25.

Read more about the Randy Rogers Band’s new music and ongoing tour here.

Step into a winter wonderland at the Adolphus Winter Ski Lodge

The rooftop of the Adolphus Hotel has been transformed from a summer oasis to a winter wonderland, featuring cozy yurts, a glittering snowscape, blankets and warm cocktails. The hotel will also have other holiday happenings as well, including their Coca Lounge, the Great Adolphus Tree Lighting and more.

Read more about this fun holiday pop-up here.

Go ice skating at the Stockyards Rodeo Rink

If you’re looking for family-friendly holiday activity, check out the Stockyard Rodeo Rink in Fort Worth. Located in the heart of the Stockyards, kids age four and over will be able to hit the ice.

Read more about the rink and festive activities here.

Go Black Friday shopping

If you like a good deal, go Black Friday shopping. Be on the lookout for this item, which is predicted to be popular among Texans.

Don’t miss these special deals from local restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.

Prepare for Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday might not be here yet, but it’s never too early to prepare. Snag some of the best deals of the year on Cyber Monday — price drops have already started on some items!

Here are the best TV deals this year.