DALLAS (KDAF) — Mission East Dallas (MED) is expanding and adding a second clinic in Sachse. Officials say this expansion will allow more people in the community to have access to health support.

“Sachse allows us to incorporate a pediatrician into the mix, which is greatly needed.” Charles Wiltraut, CEO of MED, said in a statement on Mission East Dallas’ website. “There’s a huge need for medical care within the Sachse immediate community. We’re excited to fill some of those voids.”

The Sachse location will be a fully operational clinic with all the same services as the Mesquite location, including medical, behavioral and dental health.

MED is a community health care center that offers healthcare to people in the greater Dallas area regardless of a person’s insurance or ability to pay.