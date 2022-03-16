DALLAS (KDAF) — Miss your chance to go to local film festivals? Don’t worry, the Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office has your back.

The office announced on Twitter that it will be hosting the Best of Fests, an event where they will be screening some of the best films from some of the best film festivals in Dallas, including films from:

The Oak Cliff Film Festival

Earthx Film Festival

Dallas International Film Festival

And more

Officials have the event scheduled for March 22 at the Texas Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Attendance is free.

Photo courtesy Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office.