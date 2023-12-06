The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a new Christmas pop up at Harwood Arms!

Miracle on Harwood is the new holiday experience at the popular British pub, featuring festive décor and holiday-themed food and drinks. The limited-time menu includes drinks Santa’s Milk & Cookies, Polar Bear Espresso Martini, Spiked Apple Cider, and eats like the Eggnog Crème Brûlée, Grinch Dip, and Merry Meatballs.

Harwood Arms is a British pub “exemplifying the best of the British Isles. Pouring pints of Guinness, featuring the finest whiskeys, and touting the tastiest fish and chips, Harwood Arms is the District pub where the greatest minds gather and drink alike,” their website said.

Stop by the Christmas pop up through the holidays!