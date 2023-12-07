The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Milo’s has partnered with Feeding America and local food banks to share the joy to families in need, including volunteer locations in New York City, Birmingham, Atlanta, Tulsa, and Dallas.

The Dallas volunteer location, which included Milo’s employees, Feeding America representatives, and North Texas Community Food Bank volunteers, donated 14,299 lbs. of food and 1,216 individual meals. Nationwide, almost 60,000 lbs. of food was packed and distributed, and over 20,000 individual meals.

In addition, from now until Dec. 25, Milo’s will donate a meal to a local family in need (up to 1 million meals nationwide) for each download of celebrity chef Katie Lee Biegel and Milo’s Tea Share the Joy cookbook.

With just one click here, and without spending a penny, you can now feed fellow Dallasites and make your own holiday meals fit for a celebrity chef!

Learn more about Milo’s and how to share the joy here.