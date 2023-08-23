Since 2011, USAA has used its sponsorship to honor and appreciate service members, veterans and their families by creating unique opportunities that bring the military community and the NFL closer together.

The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — USAA and the Dallas Cowboys hosted 100 locally based military members at The Star in Frisco for the “USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp” to kick off their new partnership.

The service members had the opportunity to train like the Dallas Cowboys for a day, coming from two local installations:

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH

DALLAS MILITARY ENTRANCE PROCESSING STATION (MEPS)

During this once-in-a-lifetime experience at Cowboys training camp, 50 local military competed in drills similar to those used by NFL coaches to evaluate NFL talent, including: the 40-yard dash, broad jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet and the QB arm challenge.

Credit: USAA

After watching practice from a VIP viewing and hospitality area, invited military guests split into 10 teams to compete in NFL combine-style drills for some friendly competition against their fellow servicemembers.

The winning team was awarded tickets to the Cowboys Salute to Service game this season, while more prizes were raffled off at random that included signed Dak Prescott helmets, footballs, and official team jerseys.

Credit: USAA

This marks the first year that USAA and the Cowboys have hosted “USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp,” as USAA holds the designation of Official Salute to Service Partner of the Dallas Cowboys.

Throughout the season, USAA and the Cowboys will host other events to foster an understanding and appreciation for the local military community, bringing our military closer to the game and team they love.

