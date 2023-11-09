The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Iowa’s Casey’s General Stores Inc. is making its mark in Texas with its announcement of over 22 locations taking over the region.

The fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S. has agreed to acquire the stores via the Lone Star Food Stores. All stores will be located in eastern Texas, making the state the 17th state of operation, according to the convenience store.

The news of the move will hopefully bring hundreds of jobs to the region, according to the store.

Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. said: “The Lone Star convenience stores are high-quality stores located on great corners in fantastic markets. They will also serve as a springboard into the great state of Texas for Casey’s, while still located within our self-distribution network. We look forward to bringing our convenience store and food offerings to North Texas soon and welcome the Lone Star team members to the Casey’s family.”

Do Bucc-ees and 7-Eleven have new competition in town?