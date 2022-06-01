DALLAS (KDAF) — June is here and we’re very excited that summertime in Texas is on the horizon, however, the month will begin with some stormy weather midweek and into the weekend for North Texas.

For Wednesday and Thursday, rain and storm chances are back in action as a cold front will be making its way into the region. “Rain/storm chances return today ahead of an incoming cold front. Coverage of showers and storms will increase this evening through Thursday as the front slowly pushes south. We can’t rule out a few strong to marginally severe storms with damaging winds and lightning as the main threats.”

Ahead of the cold front, Wednesday will see a slight chance of showers and storms while Thursday is expected to see isolated to scattered showers and storms as the front moves into North Texas.

NWS Fort Worth adds, “Severe weather is not expected at this time, though some storms along the cold front can become strong on Thursday with strong, gusty winds and small hail”

Friday and Saturday mornings will also see a low chance for showers and storms as a northwesterly flow could shuffle in storm activity in from the northwest. “Northwesterly flow will allow for additional chances for showers and storms on Friday-Sunday mornings, as storm activity from the northwest may be shuffled into the region.”

Here’s what you can expect the temperatures to look like over the next seven days:

“The clouds and rain chances will bring below normal temps to end the week before the hot temperatures and dry weather return early next week,” NWS Fort Worth says.