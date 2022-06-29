DALLAS (KDAF) — Fourth of July weekend is fastly approaching but before that, midweek is still taking place and a warming trend is expected before the long weekend takes place.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says North Texans will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid 90s with winds from the east ranging from 5-10 mph. “A warming trend will begin today as an upper level ridge strengthens overhead. Highs in the lower to mid 90s are expected today, followed by mid to upper 90s on Thursday.”

As night falls, clouds will partly cover the sky as lows set in ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s with light southeast winds. Before Friday arrives, Thursday will see some isolated thunderstorms across the southeast portion of North Texas.

“Rain chances will arrive across the southeast on Thursday as a swath of Gulf moisture moves into the area. Severe storms are not expected, but a few strong storms with brief heavy rain and frequent lightning may occur,” the center said.

NWS FORT WORTH