DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is set up to have some nice weather midweek as highs in the 70s and lows in the low 60s will be present.

NWS Fort Worth reports Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid and upper 70s along with southeast winds increasing to 15 MPH in the afternoon. As night falls, the skies will be mostly cloudy with lows from the upper 50s to lower 60s as those southeast winds persist.

“Nice weather is expected for the mid-week period with partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures near normal, and southeast winds 10-15 MPH,” NWS Fort Worth says.