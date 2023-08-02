This is the singer's first US tour, as the artist comes in No. 5 most-streamed artist in the history of Spotify.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The ‘Ella Baila Sola” singer, Peso Pluma is making his stopping in Dallas during his Doble P Tour.

The singer will perform in the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

This is the singer’s first US tour, as the artist comes in No. 5 most-streamed artist in the history of Spotify. He crushed the Top 50 Global chart five times with his collaborations.

His rumored set list is said to include his most popular songs like “Ella Baila Sola”, “El Azul” and more. Don’t miss out on his performance, you can find tickets here.