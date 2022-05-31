Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Dallas from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 1,187 (#4 most common destination from Corpus Christi)

– Migration from Dallas to Corpus Christi: 1,110 (#37 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 77 to Dallas

#49. Midland, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Midland in 2015-2019: 1,187 (#3 most common destination from Midland)

– Migration from Dallas to Midland: 1,237 (#31 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 50 to Midland

#48. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 1,229 (#8 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Migration from Dallas to Cincinnati: 800 (#51 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 429 to Dallas

#47. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Detroit in 2015-2019: 1,240 (#16 most common destination from Detroit)

– Migration from Dallas to Detroit: 979 (#44 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 261 to Dallas

#46. Abilene, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Abilene in 2015-2019: 1,324 (#1 most common destination from Abilene)

– Migration from Dallas to Abilene: 2,736 (#16 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,412 to Abilene

#45. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Little Rock in 2015-2019: 1,340 (#3 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Migration from Dallas to Little Rock: 744 (#54 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 596 to Dallas

#44. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 1,379 (#9 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Migration from Dallas to Indianapolis: 419 (#72 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 960 to Dallas

#43. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Baltimore in 2015-2019: 1,416 (#10 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Migration from Dallas to Baltimore: 620 (#62 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 796 to Dallas

#42. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 1,433 (#32 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from Dallas to Philadelphia: 1,751 (#25 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 318 to Philadelphia

#41. Longview, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Longview in 2015-2019: 1,447 (#1 most common destination from Longview)

– Migration from Dallas to Longview: 2,826 (#13 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,379 to Longview

#40. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 1,449 (#8 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Migration from Dallas to Virginia Beach: 1,150 (#35 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 299 to Dallas

#39. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Beaumont in 2015-2019: 1,458 (#2 most common destination from Beaumont)

– Migration from Dallas to Beaumont: 940 (#46 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 518 to Dallas

#38. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 1,462 (#2 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Migration from Dallas to Fayetteville: 1,673 (#26 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 211 to Fayetteville

#37. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Memphis in 2015-2019: 1,485 (#2 most common destination from Memphis)

– Migration from Dallas to Memphis: 724 (#58 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 761 to Dallas

#36. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Boston in 2015-2019: 1,495 (#23 most common destination from Boston)

– Migration from Dallas to Boston: 1,084 (#42 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 411 to Dallas

#35. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 1,539 (#6 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Migration from Dallas to Las Vegas: 830 (#50 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 709 to Dallas

#34. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from McAllen in 2015-2019: 1,576 (#3 most common destination from McAllen)

– Migration from Dallas to McAllen: 1,096 (#41 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 480 to Dallas

#33. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Riverside in 2015-2019: 1,605 (#12 most common destination from Riverside)

– Migration from Dallas to Riverside: 784 (#52 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 821 to Dallas

#32. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 1,667 (#11 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from Dallas to Minneapolis: 1,104 (#40 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 563 to Dallas

#31. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Nashville in 2015-2019: 1,738 (#6 most common destination from Nashville)

– Migration from Dallas to Nashville: 1,148 (#36 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 590 to Dallas

#30. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Seattle in 2015-2019: 1,774 (#16 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from Dallas to Seattle: 2,821 (#14 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,047 to Seattle

#29. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from San Jose in 2015-2019: 1,812 (#12 most common destination from San Jose)

– Migration from Dallas to San Jose: 945 (#45 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 867 to Dallas

#28. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Brownsville in 2015-2019: 1,814 (#1 most common destination from Brownsville)

– Migration from Dallas to Brownsville: 364 (#85 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,450 to Dallas

#27. Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Sherman in 2015-2019: 1,829 (#1 most common destination from Sherman)

– Migration from Dallas to Sherman: 3,752 (#8 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,923 to Sherman

#26. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Amarillo in 2015-2019: 1,968 (#1 most common destination from Amarillo)

– Migration from Dallas to Amarillo: 902 (#48 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,066 to Dallas

#25. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Tulsa in 2015-2019: 2,096 (#2 most common destination from Tulsa)

– Migration from Dallas to Tulsa: 1,646 (#27 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 450 to Dallas

#24. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Shreveport in 2015-2019: 2,105 (#1 most common destination from Shreveport)

– Migration from Dallas to Shreveport: 361 (#86 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,744 to Dallas

#23. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from El Paso in 2015-2019: 2,297 (#3 most common destination from El Paso)

– Migration from Dallas to El Paso: 2,074 (#22 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 223 to Dallas

#22. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Orlando in 2015-2019: 2,370 (#10 most common destination from Orlando)

– Migration from Dallas to Orlando: 1,872 (#24 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 498 to Dallas

#21. Tyler, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Tyler in 2015-2019: 2,457 (#1 most common destination from Tyler)

– Migration from Dallas to Tyler: 2,210 (#20 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 247 to Dallas

#20. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Denver in 2015-2019: 2,485 (#9 most common destination from Denver)

– Migration from Dallas to Denver: 3,204 (#12 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 719 to Denver

#19. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Kansas City in 2015-2019: 2,686 (#3 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Migration from Dallas to Kansas City: 1,195 (#32 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,491 to Dallas

#18. Waco, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Waco in 2015-2019: 2,751 (#1 most common destination from Waco)

– Migration from Dallas to Waco: 3,221 (#11 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 470 to Waco

#17. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from College Station in 2015-2019: 2,819 (#2 most common destination from College Station)

– Migration from Dallas to College Station: 4,344 (#7 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,525 to College Station

#16. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Killeen in 2015-2019: 2,976 (#2 most common destination from Killeen)

– Migration from Dallas to Killeen: 2,321 (#18 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 655 to Dallas

#15. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from St. Louis in 2015-2019: 3,071 (#4 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Migration from Dallas to St. Louis: 2,092 (#21 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 979 to Dallas

#14. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from San Diego in 2015-2019: 3,095 (#7 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Dallas to San Diego: 1,892 (#23 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,203 to Dallas

#13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Miami in 2015-2019: 3,144 (#12 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from Dallas to Miami: 1,585 (#28 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,559 to Dallas

#12. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Atlanta in 2015-2019: 3,327 (#10 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Dallas to Atlanta: 3,271 (#9 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 56 to Dallas

#11. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Lubbock in 2015-2019: 3,409 (#1 most common destination from Lubbock)

– Migration from Dallas to Lubbock: 4,829 (#4 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,420 to Lubbock

#10. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from San Francisco in 2015-2019: 3,481 (#12 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Migration from Dallas to San Francisco: 1,188 (#33 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 2,293 to Dallas

#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Washington in 2015-2019: 3,592 (#15 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Dallas to Washington: 2,749 (#15 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 843 to Dallas

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Phoenix in 2015-2019: 3,715 (#6 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from Dallas to Phoenix: 2,272 (#19 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,443 to Dallas

#7. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 3,834 (#2 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Migration from Dallas to Oklahoma City: 4,753 (#5 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 919 to Oklahoma City

#6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Chicago in 2015-2019: 6,038 (#7 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Dallas to Chicago: 2,722 (#17 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 3,316 to Dallas

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from New York in 2015-2019: 7,504 (#16 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Dallas to New York: 3,234 (#10 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 4,270 to Dallas

#4. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from San Antonio in 2015-2019: 7,914 (#3 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Migration from Dallas to San Antonio: 5,437 (#3 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 2,477 to Dallas

#3. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Austin in 2015-2019: 8,854 (#2 most common destination from Austin)

– Migration from Dallas to Austin: 11,373 (#2 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 2,519 to Austin

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 10,312 (#8 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Dallas to Los Angeles: 4,496 (#6 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 5,816 to Dallas

#1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas from Houston in 2015-2019: 17,266 (#1 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from Dallas to Houston: 18,186 (#1 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 920 to Houston

