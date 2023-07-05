DALLAS (KDAF) – Could you imagine 34 million people living in North Texas?

Well according to moveBuddah, that could potentially be in our future, with Dallas looking at becoming the biggest metropolitan area in the country, by the year 2100.

“Eight of the top 10 most populated cities by the year 2100 will be in the Sunbelt. Texas would hold the top 3 cities, Florida would be home to 2 top cities, and Phoenix, Atlanta, and LA would be in the top 10,” moveBUddah mentions.

Houston is projected to be the second largest city, projected to be the size of Tokyo. While Austin is projected to continue its influx of the fastest city projecting it to come in at #3.

