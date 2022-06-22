DALLAS (KDAF) — “Space the final frontier.” And according to purchases made at Heritage Auction in Dallas, pieces of that frontier costs around $2,000.

Meteorites are now on the auction block at Heritage Auctions, some of which are selling for $1,300 to more than $2,000.

According to their websites, these meteorites are from Geoff Notkin, who you may have heard of. He was a host on the show, Meteorite Men, a documentary series following Notkin and Steve Hunter as they scale the globe looking for meteorites.

More than 100 meteorites are being sold. You can see which ones have been sold and which ones are still on the auction block at Heritage Auction’s website.