DALLAS(KDAF)—Paw-don me, but are you fur real? It’s National Kitten Day!

National Kitten Day is a purr-fect occasion to celebrate our feline friends in Dallas.

This special day, dedicated to kittens, allows us to appreciate their adorable antics and the joy they bring to our lives. Whether you have a furry companion or are simply a cat enthusiast, National Kitten Day is an opportunity to honor these lovable creatures.

National Today said, “According to the American Humane Society, 95.6 million cats were owned, while 83.3 million households owned a dog. There is certainly nothing wrong with dogs, but a tiny kitten is irresistible! So join us on July 10, as we celebrate National Kitten Day”!

Visit Cat Cafe

Adopt a Cat or Kitten