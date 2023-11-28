The video above is from a previous related segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Meow Wolf Foundation has announced the 2023-24 inaugural grantees for its community grant program. The program, with a total funding of $600,000, supports 63 organizations that reflect a wide range of arts and culture programs in New Mexico, Colorado (Denver Metro Area), Nevada (Clark County), and Texas (Grapevine/DFW and Houston) that share the Foundation’s commitment to enriching communities through the healing power of art and creativity.

“As a company founded by artists, that employs artists, and celebrates the inner creative in everyone, Meow Wolf understands firsthand how creativity, imagination, and play can truly transform lives,” said Jose Tolosa, Meow Wolf CEO and board chair of The Meow Wolf Foundation. “Meow Wolf launched The Meow Wolf Foundation to deepen our commitment to communities and help amplify the critical work of those using art and creativity to change lives and build thriving creative communities.”

The Meow Wolf Foundation was established on the belief that art is essential. It aims to support local communities through direct grants, employee matching gifts, and partnerships with local, regional, and national nonprofits that build vibrant communities in exhibit sites.

The Meow Wolf Foundation works alongside the company as a mission-driven entity, using art and imagination to build community, encourage equitable access to creativity, and impact change.

Resource Center of Dallas’ Director of Family & Community Services and IDEA Leader Al Johnson says this initiative will support inclusive programs and promote the restorative power of art among LGBTQIA+ individuals in the metroplex.

“Resource Center’s mission is to pursue societal equity by proudly offering LGBTQIA+ affirming resources designed to improve health and wellness, strengthen families and communities, and provide transformative education and advocacy,” said Johnson.

The Meow Wolf Foundation’s grant program is guided by three core principles: Accessible – Art for All, Restorative – Art to Heal, Nourish, and Bridge Divides, and Transformative – Art to Build Community, Spark Action, and Imagine New Approaches.

Visit Meow Wolf’s website to learn more.