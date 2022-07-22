DALLAS (KDAF) — A new fast-casual restaurant is coming to the Plano area and they’re giving out free food to celebrate.

Mendocino Farms is known for its varied menu of seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. They will be opening a new location in Plano’s Legacy West (7700 Windrose Ave.) on Tuesday, Aug. 2.





Photos courtesy Mendocino Farms.

“Since Mendocino Farms entered the DFW market we had our sights set on Plano’s diverse dining scene and look forward to providing a new flavorful spot for Legacy West shoppers and business district to enjoy,” Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms, said in a news release. “As experts in adventurous eating, our elevated menu will bring fellow foodies together over a leisurely meal while dining in, or for an on-the-go lunch.”

In celebration of this opening, officials say Plano residents will get an opportunity to score some free food.

To get your free food, officials say Plano residents need to create a My Mendo account and select “DFW-Plano as their favorite location before opening day. Once they do this, they can enjoy a special offer of a free sandwich, salad or bowl with any menu purchase during the first two weeks post-opening.

For more information on Mendocino Farms, including a look at their menu, click here.