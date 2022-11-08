Mendocino Farms, fast-casual serving sandwiches, salads and more, expands into the Preston Hollow neighborhood, opening on November 22.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new Mendocino Farms location is opening in Dallas’ Preston Hollow this month.

The location will open on Nov. 22 and will be officially located at 10720 Preston Rd. Suite 1100.

“Our raving fans are constantly asking us to open more locations, and Preston Hollow is one of our most requested neighborhoods. We’re eager to open our doors in November,” said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms.

There will be a grand opening event where guests can redeem a free entrée with any menu purchase by signing up for a My Mendo account and selecting ‘DFW-Preston Hollow’ as their favorite location prior to opening day.