DALLAS(KDAF)- The Texas Lottery reports two individuals to have the winning $1,000,00 winning Mega Millions ticket.

The tickets were sold on Tuesday’s drawing on August 8. Texas Lottery announced the winning tickets were sold in Austin and Socorro for $1 million in the second tier of the Mega Millions game.

“There were TWO $1 MILLION winning tickets sold in #Texas for last night’s #MegaMillions drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Austin and #Socorro! #TexasLottery #WINSday“, Texas Lottery tweeted.”

Both tickets were able to match all five of the winning numbers from the August 8 drawing; those numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, and 33 but they did not guess the mega ball number 14. It’s too bad the residents didn’t also guess the mega plier #2, because they would’ve won $9.9 million

The Austin ticket was purchased from Circle K at 8205 Brodie Lane; the ticket was a Quick Pick. The other ticket was purchased in Socorro at 10197 Alameda Avenue; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled to $20 million. Jackpot’s cash value is $9.9 million.